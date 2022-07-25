Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022: Live streaming, PSG vs OSK dream11, where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is all set o complete their pre-season schedule with a fixture against J1 League outfit Gamba Osaka in Japan on Monday. This will be the club's third game on the tour of the Asian nation. The side's previous outing had come as recently as Saturday.

The star-studded PSG team will be brimming with confidence after they had defeated another J1 League side Urawa Reds 3-0 in their previous pre-season fixture. With another convincing win under their belt, Galtier's men have currently been unbeaten in their pre-season 2022-23, winning all their three matches so far.

Talking about Gamba Osaka, they, on the other hand, have struggled in the ongoing J1 League season. They managed just five wins in 22 matches so far. With 21 points from 22 games, Gamba Osaka is currently placed 16th in the 18-team standings.

After wrapping up their Japan tour, PSG will be travelling to Israel to face FC Nantes for the Trophee des Champions trophy on July 31.

When and where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Premier League match will be played on July 25, 2022, at Panasonic Stadium Suita, Japan.

What time does the Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Monday in India.

Where to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will not be telecasted on channels in India.

How and where to watch online Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the PSG TV Premium and the club's official Twitch channel.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Gamba Osaka probable playing XI:

Paris Saint-Germain: Rico; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Gueye, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Kalimuendo, Neymar

Gamba Osaka: Higashiguchi; Takao, Fukuoka, Miura; Onose, Dawhan, Saito, Kurokawa; Nakamura, Ishige; Suzuki