‘Lock England inside dressing room’: Wasim Akram’s strategy for Pakistan to qualify for World Cup semis - watch

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan will face England tomorrow (11 November) at Eden Gardens in their final league stage match.

In the race for semi-finals, Pakistan will be facing England tomorrow (11 November) at Eden Gardens to increase their chances for playing semi-final. But being surrounded by the low chances after New Zealand’s impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka yesterday, Pace Legend Wasim Akram came up with a hilarious strategy for the Babar Azam-led side to qualify into the semi-final.

In conversation with A Sports, Akram suggested Pakistan to bat first and then lock England inside the dressing room.

“Pakistan should bat first against England and then lock them for 20 minutes in the dressing room so that the whole team is declared timed out and then Pakistan wins the match.”

With respect to the crucial match taking place tomorrow, Pakistan would like to bat first and clinch a winning margin of at least 287 runs. However, batting second would put them in disadvantage. Even if they manage to bowl out England in 100 runs, they will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

So far in the tournament, India, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals. India's semi-final match is scheduled at Wankhede in Mumbai on 15 November. Chances are high that they are likely to face New Zealand in the semi-finals. It may also bring back memories of the 2019 ODI World Cup for India and New Zealand facing once again in the semi-finals.

Before diving into the semi-finals, India will play their final league match against Netherlands on November 12, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.