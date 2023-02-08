Watch: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become all-time leading scorer in NBA history

LeBron james

The Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James has finally broken the 39-year-old NBA regular season scoring record held by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. On Tuesday night, during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena, the four-time NBA champion made history in the third quarter, becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.

The 38-year-old surpassed Jabbar's record of 38,387 points with a spectacular step-back fadeaway jumper from the foul line over the Oklahoma City Thunder's Kenrich Williams with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter. This remarkable feat solidified James' place in history as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Jabbar took 1,560 games to accumulate his record-breaking total, while LeBron James set his record in just over 1,400 appearances. Michael Jordan holds the highest points per game average in NBA history with an impressive 30.1, while James is fifth on that list with 27.1, narrowly trailing another active player, Kevin Durant, who boasts a 27.3 average.

The legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former record-holder for most points scored in a career, was in attendance to witness LeBron James make history. The former Los Angeles Lakers great rose to his feet in appreciation of the NBA's all-time leading scorer. It was a momentous occasion, one that will be remembered for years to come.

After shattering Kareem's record in the presence of legendary players such as the former leading scorer, Magic Johnson, LeBron James graciously thanked the Lakers fans and humbly acknowledged Kareem's greatness.

“I thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I’ve always dreamed about,” said James, who finished the night with 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 133-130 Lakers loss.

As he was presented with the game ball by the former Lakers legend, James, 38, appeared to struggle to contain his tears. After becoming the all-time Playoffs leading scorer, King James has now cemented his legacy as the all-time regular season scoring leader in NBA history, a remarkable feat that will surely be remembered for generations to come.

An incredible moment between two of the all-time greats.#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/q29c6PN8ND — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

