Japan vs Spain Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for JPN vs ESP FIFA World Cup 2022, match 43

Spain vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022

Spain made a strong start to the tournament, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler, and Alvaro Morata all scored that day.

The Spanish side ran wild, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Germany the next day. This group is now wide open, with Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica each having won one game, while Germany has yet to win a game this season.

Japan displayed courage and resolve to defeat Hansi Flick's men in their first group stage match, but were defeated by Costa Rica in the following game. The Japanese team dominated in terms of position but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal.

Costa Rica seized full advantage, scoring a stunning goal in the 81st minute through Keysher Fuller. Group E promises a tense conclusion because all of the teams are still mathematically eligible to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Match Details

Spain vs Japan

Date: 2nd December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Spain vs Japan- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: U Simon

Defenders: M Yoshida, K Itakura, A Laporte, D Carvajal

Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, H Morita

Striker: A Morata, T Asano, F Torres

Spain vs Japan- My Dream11 team

Gonda, Itkura, Carvajal, Laporte, Alba, Doan, Hernandez, Olmo, Asano, Torres (VC),Morata (C)

