Canada vs Morocco Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CAN vs MOR FIFA World Cup 2022, match 42

Check out all the details and fantasy XI updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 game between Canada vs Morocco in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022

Few would have imagined that Morocco would advance to the round of 16 from a group that included great sides like Belgium and Croatia. Now, the African nation only needs one more point to pull off the inconceivable.

To be fair, securing a point from Morocco's penultimate group stage encounter against a winless Canadian team will not be difficult. The match between Canada and Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place on Thursday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Morocco held last year's runners-up Croatia to a goalless draw in their first Qatar World Cup match. Walid Regragui's team improved their performance in the following match, outclassing Belgium 2-0.

Canada, on the other side, is yet to secure a point at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Canada will enter the game fresh off a 4-1 setback to Croatia.

Match Details

Canada vs Morocco

Date: 1st December 2022 

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Canada vs Morocco- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Munir

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Achraf Hakimi, Richie Lareya, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui

Midfielders: Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Sofyan Amrabat

Striker: Hakim Ziyech, Cyle Larin

Canada vs Morocco- My Dream11 team

Bounou, Miller, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Hakimi (VC), Davies, Sabiri, Ziyech (C), David, Hoilet, Boufal

READ| Croatia vs Belgium Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRO vs BEL FIFA World Cup 2022, match 41

