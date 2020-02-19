ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs FCG today

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC welcomes newcomers FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Wednesday at the Tata Sports Complex.

Goa are currently the league leaders and will definitely be looking to keep the winning streak going.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M Nawaz

Defense: N Gahlot, Tiri, C Pena, A Jadhav,

Midfield: H Boumous, B Fernandes, Jackichand-Singh, L Rodrigues

Attack: S Castel, F Corominas

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande Top picks:

FC Goa Playing XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match details

The match will be played on February 19, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Tata Sports Complex.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.