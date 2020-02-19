Search icon
ISL 2019-20, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JFC vs FCG today

JFC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Player List, JFC Dream11 Team Player List, FC Goa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Head to Head.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2020, 01:07 PM IST

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC welcomes newcomers FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 clash on Wednesday at the Tata Sports Complex. 

Goa are currently the league leaders and will definitely be looking to keep the winning streak going.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: My Dream11 Team 

Goalkeeper: M Nawaz

Defense: N Gahlot, Tiri, C Pena, A Jadhav, 

Midfield: H Boumous, B Fernandes, Jackichand-Singh, L Rodrigues

Attack: S Castel, F Corominas

 

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Probable Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC Playing XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande Top picks:

FC Goa Playing XI: Subrata Paul, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Memo Moura, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, David Grande

 

 

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Match details

The match will be played on February 19, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Tata Sports Complex.

The match can be viewed on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

