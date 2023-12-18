IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check LSG's full list of released, retained, and new players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown their competitiveness and potential to win the Indian Premier League. The team is determined to win their first IPL trophy in the upcoming season, and the recent addition of batter Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened their batting lineup. It will be intriguing to witness KL Rahul's captaincy for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. With mentor Gautam Gambhir departing for Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be interesting to see how head coach Andy Flower fills the void in the dressing room. LSG has had successful seasons in the past, having been founded in 2021 and based in Lucknow. In 2022, LSG finished fourth after being defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

LSG retained players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

LSG released players: Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge and Swapnil Singh.

LSG’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Marcus Stoinis 11 Crore 2 Deepak Hooda 5.75 crore 3 Krunal Pandya 8.25 crore 4 K Gowtham 90 lakh 5 Ayush Badoni 20 lakh 6 Kyle Mayers 50 lakh 7 Karan Sharma 20 lakh 8 Romario Shepherd 50 lakh 9 Daniel Sams 75 lakh 10 Prerak Mankad 20 lakh 11 Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh 12 KL Rahul 15 Crore 13 Manan Vohra 20 lakh 14 Nicholas Pooran 16 crore 15 Quinton De Kock 6.75 crore 16 Ravi Bishnoi 4 Crore 17 Avesh Khan 10 crore 18 Mark Wood 7.5 crore 19 Mohsin Khan 20 lakh 20 Mayank Yadav 20 lakh 21 Jaydev Unadkat 50 lakh 22 Yash Thakur 45 lakh 23 Amit Mishra 50 lakh 24 Swapnil Singh 20 lakh 25 Naveen ul Haq 50 lakh 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...