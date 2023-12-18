Headlines

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check LSG's full list of released, retained, and new players.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown their competitiveness and potential to win the Indian Premier League. The team is determined to win their first IPL trophy in the upcoming season, and the recent addition of batter Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened their batting lineup. It will be intriguing to witness KL Rahul's captaincy for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. With mentor Gautam Gambhir departing for Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be interesting to see how head coach Andy Flower fills the void in the dressing room. LSG has had successful seasons in the past, having been founded in 2021 and based in Lucknow. In 2022, LSG finished fourth after being defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

LSG retained players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak

LSG released players: Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge and Swapnil Singh.

LSG’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price
1 Marcus Stoinis 11 Crore
2 Deepak Hooda 5.75 crore
3 Krunal Pandya 8.25 crore
4 K Gowtham 90 lakh
5 Ayush Badoni 20 lakh
6 Kyle Mayers 50 lakh
7 Karan Sharma 20 lakh
8 Romario Shepherd 50 lakh
9 Daniel Sams 75 lakh
10 Prerak Mankad 20 lakh
11 Yudhvir Charak 20 lakh
12 KL Rahul 15 Crore
13 Manan Vohra 20 lakh
14 Nicholas Pooran 16 crore
15 Quinton De Kock 6.75 crore
16 Ravi Bishnoi 4 Crore
17 Avesh Khan 10 crore
18 Mark Wood 7.5 crore
19 Mohsin Khan 20 lakh
20 Mayank Yadav 20 lakh
21 Jaydev Unadkat 50 lakh
22 Yash Thakur 45 lakh
23 Amit Mishra 50 lakh
24 Swapnil Singh 20 lakh
25 Naveen ul Haq 50 lakh
26 TBA TBA
27 TBA TBA
28 TBA TBA
29 TBA TBA
30 TBA TBA
31 TBA TBA
32 TBA TBA
33 TBA TBA
34 TBA TBA
35 TBA TBA
36 TBA TBA
37 TBA TBA
38 TBA TBA
39 TBA TBA
40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...

