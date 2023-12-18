IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full list of released, retained and new players

Sports
IPL 2024 Auction: Check LSG's full list of released, retained, and new players.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown their competitiveness and potential to win the Indian Premier League. The team is determined to win their first IPL trophy in the upcoming season, and the recent addition of batter Devdutt Padikkal has strengthened their batting lineup. It will be intriguing to witness KL Rahul's captaincy for the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. With mentor Gautam Gambhir departing for Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be interesting to see how head coach Andy Flower fills the void in the dressing room. LSG has had successful seasons in the past, having been founded in 2021 and based in Lucknow. In 2022, LSG finished fourth after being defeated by the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.
LSG retained players: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal (Traded), K. Gowtham, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Naveen Ul Haq, Nicholas Pooran, Prerak Mankad, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Charak
LSG released players: Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Suryansh Shedge and Swapnil Singh.
LSG’s full list of players in IPL Auction 2024
|NO.
|PLAYER NAME
|Auction Price
|1
|Marcus Stoinis
|11 Crore
|2
|Deepak Hooda
|5.75 crore
|3
|Krunal Pandya
|8.25 crore
|4
|K Gowtham
|90 lakh
|5
|Ayush Badoni
|20 lakh
|6
|Kyle Mayers
|50 lakh
|7
|Karan Sharma
|20 lakh
|8
|Romario Shepherd
|50 lakh
|9
|Daniel Sams
|75 lakh
|10
|Prerak Mankad
|20 lakh
|11
|Yudhvir Charak
|20 lakh
|12
|KL Rahul
|15 Crore
|13
|Manan Vohra
|20 lakh
|14
|Nicholas Pooran
|16 crore
|15
|Quinton De Kock
|6.75 crore
|16
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4 Crore
|17
|Avesh Khan
|10 crore
|18
|Mark Wood
|7.5 crore
|19
|Mohsin Khan
|20 lakh
|20
|Mayank Yadav
|20 lakh
|21
|Jaydev Unadkat
|50 lakh
|22
|Yash Thakur
|45 lakh
|23
|Amit Mishra
|50 lakh
|24
|Swapnil Singh
|20 lakh
|25
|Naveen ul Haq
|50 lakh
|26
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|TBA
|TBA
|29
|TBA
|TBA
|30
|TBA
|TBA
|31
|TBA
|TBA
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|33
|TBA
|TBA
|34
|TBA
|TBA
|35
|TBA
|TBA
|36
|TBA
|TBA
|37
|TBA
|TBA
|38
|TBA
|TBA
|39
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|TBA
|TBA
The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...