'Indian team me aa jao': Fans left mesmerised at Irfan's swing bowling against SA legends in Road Safety World Series

Stuart Binny's aggressive 42-ball 82 helped India Legends finish with a massive 217 for 4 in 20 overs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

With former giants like Sachin Tendulkar and Jonty Rhodes entering the field in the ongoing Road Safety World Series tournament, spectators are likely to get nostalgia or even chills as these veterans give a peek of their vintage best. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan stunned spectators with his swing bowling in the tournament opener between India Legends and South Africa Legends on Saturday in Kanpur.

A fan even asked him for a special "Indian team" request, and his response was pure gold.

Mesmerised by his ability to swing years after retirement, a fan took to Twitter to share Irfan's moments in the match and wrote, “Kya swing hai..!! aap fir se indian team me aa jao "India Legends" @IrfanPathan #IndiaLegends.” The World Cup-winning all-rounder replied saying, "Ye apka pyar hai.”

 


Irfan showed his ability to swing both new and old balls in the T20 contest at Green Park before sending Eddie Leie's leg stump for a stroll in the 18th over. As the batter looked to attack the delivery, Irfan dished out the perfect length ball on middle stump, but the ball went past the bat and hit the leg stump, dismissing the batter for a three-ball duck. Irfan finished 1 for 29 in India's 61-run victory.

Earlier in the match, Stuart Binny's aggressive 42-ball 82 helped India Legends finish with a massive 217 for 4 in 20 overs, before Rahul Sharma's three-fer helped to restrict South Africa Legends to 156/9.

India will next play against West Indies legend on September 14 at the same venue.

