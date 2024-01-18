India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live

India will be facing Uzbekistan in their second group match of the Asian Cup, taking place in Al Rayyan on Thursday.

After a gritty performance against the formidable Australian team, India is set to face Uzbekistan in their second group match of the Asian Cup in Al Rayyan on Thursday. The Indian team aims to assert themselves better than they did in their opening game. Unfortunately, India lost to the title-contenders Australia with a score of 0-2 on January 14. However, they managed to deny the Socceroos any success for the first 50 minutes of the game. Despite Australia's attacking prowess, Sunil Chhetri's men prevented a larger margin of defeat. The defensive compactness, particularly in the first half, will be a key aspect that the Indian team hopes to maintain against the Uzbeks. The Uzbekistan team, on the other hand, is slightly disappointed after their 0-0 draw against Syria in their opening match.

Prior to the game, Chhetri emphasized that the Central Asian side, ranked 68th in the world compared to India's 102nd ranking, would not pose as much of a threat as the Australians. This insight could provide a glimpse into India's game-plan for the upcoming match.

Throughout their illustrious history, India and Uzbekistan have clashed on the football field a total of eight times, with India emerging victorious only once. In contrast, Uzbekistan has triumphed on five occasions, while two matches concluded in draws. The most recent encounter between these two formidable teams took place during the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, where Uzbekistan once again emerged triumphant with a 2-1 scoreline.

Live Streaming Details

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

How to watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website.

READ| 'Can't keep everyone....': Rohit Sharma's blunt take on T20 World Cup squad