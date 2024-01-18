India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live

Headlines

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Gujarat: Six students die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara

'Broke the opening pair that...': Ramiz Raja slams PAK team management for splitting Babar-Rizwan combination

Virat Kohli's spectacular fielding effort finds resemblance with Bumrah's bowling action, ICC shares pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar takes fans down memory lane with his batting, bowling in One World One Family Cup 2024

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Best foods to reduce uric acid levels 

10 films Madhuri Dixit rejected, including 6 blockbusters

AI imagines popular female singers as males

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Not Sushmita Sen, but this National Award-winning actress was first choice for Aarya, she rejected due to…

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer: Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti, trains her to be perfect bahu

This actor's Bollywood journey is now a case study in UK; it's not Irrfan, Priyanka, Deepika, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya

HomeSports

Sports

India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live

India will be facing Uzbekistan in their second group match of the Asian Cup, taking place in Al Rayyan on Thursday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:26 PM IST

article-main
Indian football team
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a gritty performance against the formidable Australian team, India is set to face Uzbekistan in their second group match of the Asian Cup in Al Rayyan on Thursday. The Indian team aims to assert themselves better than they did in their opening game. Unfortunately, India lost to the title-contenders Australia with a score of 0-2 on January 14. However, they managed to deny the Socceroos any success for the first 50 minutes of the game. Despite Australia's attacking prowess, Sunil Chhetri's men prevented a larger margin of defeat. The defensive compactness, particularly in the first half, will be a key aspect that the Indian team hopes to maintain against the Uzbeks. The Uzbekistan team, on the other hand, is slightly disappointed after their 0-0 draw against Syria in their opening match.

Prior to the game, Chhetri emphasized that the Central Asian side, ranked 68th in the world compared to India's 102nd ranking, would not pose as much of a threat as the Australians. This insight could provide a glimpse into India's game-plan for the upcoming match.

Throughout their illustrious history, India and Uzbekistan have clashed on the football field a total of eight times, with India emerging victorious only once. In contrast, Uzbekistan has triumphed on five occasions, while two matches concluded in draws. The most recent encounter between these two formidable teams took place during the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, where Uzbekistan once again emerged triumphant with a 2-1 scoreline.

Live Streaming Details

When is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Where is the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be played at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

What time does the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan begin?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will begin at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan will be broadcast on Sports18 Network’s TV channels.

How to watch online live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India vs Uzbekistan live streaming will be available on JioCinema app and website. 

READ| 'Can't keep everyone....': Rohit Sharma's blunt take on T20 World Cup squad

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who left Rs 600 crore empire to become monk due to...

'Comeback karna koi inse seekhe': Fans react as Rohit Sharma smashes record-breaking 5th T20I hundred

This tiny film with no star is India's first hit of 2024, not Guntur Kaaram, Merry Christmas; beat Pushpa, KGF, Kantara

‘Committed to take forward partnership…’: India on Maldives row

Meet man, who left IIT, cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE