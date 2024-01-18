Headlines

Cricket

'Can't keep everyone....': Rohit Sharma's blunt take on T20 World Cup squad

The Afghanistan assignment marked Team India's final mission before the T20 World Cup this year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, made a triumphant return to form in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan, following two consecutive ducks. He showcased his brilliance by scoring an unbeaten century. Alongside him, Rinku Singh also displayed his mettle, forming an unbeaten partnership of 190 runs with the skipper. This remarkable collaboration transformed the team's score from a precarious 22/4 to a formidable 212/4.

After the match, Rohit was questioned about the potential combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the mindset he and head coach Rahul Dravid possess regarding this matter. In response, Rohit provided a candid reply, acknowledging the impossibility of satisfying everyone.

During a conversation with the broadcaster post-match, Rohit revealed that the 15-member squad has not yet been finalized. The team management is currently evaluating 8-10 players who are in contention for selection.

"We have not finalised the 15-member squad but there are 8-10 players in our minds. So we will make our combinations according to the conditions. In the West Indies, the conditions are slow, so we'll have to pick our team accordingly. As far as Rahul Dravid and I are concerned, we've tried to maintain clarity. We try to tell them why they've been selected or not been selected even after putting in performances," said Rohit.

Rohit mentioned that during the third T20I, the players on the bench might question why they aren't participating. However, it is impossible for him to ensure everyone's satisfaction and happiness since only eleven players can be on the field at a time.

"You can't keep everyone happy, that is what I've learned in my time as captain. You can keep 15 players happy. Then also, only 11 are happy. The four players sitting on the bench also ask why they're not playing. I've learned that you can't keep everyone happy, and the focus should be on the team's goal," Rohit explained.

The Afghanistan assignment marked Team India's final mission before the T20 World Cup this year. The selection of players will now be contingent upon their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

