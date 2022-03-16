Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

ISL 2022 semi-final: Hyderabad FC script history, enter maiden final after 3-2 aggregate win over ATK Mohun Bagan

The men in yellow booked a final date with Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

ISL 2022 semi-final: Hyderabad FC script history, enter maiden final after 3-2 aggregate win over ATK Mohun Bagan

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 finalists are set as Hyderabad FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 in the second leg. The Hyderabad side made history at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim by qualifying for their maiden final with a 3-2 victory on aggregate over two legs.

While Roy Krishna had scored in the 79th minute to give ATKMB a glimmer of hope, it was not enough. The men in yellow booked a final date with Kerala Blasters at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Talking about the first leg, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio had scored for Hyderabad.

 

More to follow...

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.