Hockey World Cup 2023: FIH officially certifies Rourkela hockey stadium as world’s largest in terms of capacity

Amid a dispute over the status of Rourkela's Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium among the world's major stadia, the Odisha government claimed on Friday that it is the world's largest facility in terms of seating capacity and has been accredited by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The FIH will host the Men's World Cup Hockey in Rourkela, together with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The competition will take place between January 13 and January 29. On Thursday, after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the "world's largest hockey stadium" in Rourkela, a BJP MP contested the claim, alleging that it is actually the fourth. T K Behera, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, attempted to clear the air on this.

“Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela is the world’s biggest. We are not saying this. It has been certified by FIH that the stadium is the biggest in terms of seating capacity,” Behera said.

Shankar Oram, a BJP legislator from Biramitrapur in Sundergarh district, claimed that the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, had a capacity of 45,000 people and is the world's largest. It is followed by Chandigarh Hockey Stadium (30,000) in Chandigarh, India, and Weingart Stadium (multipurpose) in Los Angeles, California, USA (22,355).

He was surprised that the chief minister referred to the Bisra Munda Hockey Stadium as the world's largest. Odisha's Sports Secretary R Vaineel Krishna previously told PTI that the Bisra Munda Hockey Stadium is the largest in India, with 20,000 people able to formally seat and watch a match.

Other stadia in India might have the capacity to accommodate more people but that includes “standing accommodation”, he said.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar can accommodate 15,000 people. According to the minister, the inauguration of the Birsa Munda Stadium has captured the attention of the entire world.

Odisha is already receiving recognition for its sports infrastructure and abilities to organize international sporting events, according to the minister, who said that the Men's Hockey World Cup will be held in Odisha for the second time after 2018.

In addition, the Birsa Munda Stadium contains a World Cup Village with 225 rooms for 400 players and officials. 20 of the World Cup's 44 matches will be held at Rourkela.

