From being called fox to eating crocodile: RCB’s Ellyse Perry’s reveals secrets

In a video posted by RCB on YouTube, Australian cricketer who is now playing for the franchise, opened up about her bizarre food experience.

Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST

From being called fox to eating crocodile: RCB’s Ellyse Perry’s reveals secrets
Ellyse Perry (YouTube Grab)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry has revealed some very interesting things about herself in a new video posted by the franchise on YouTube. She spoke about her spirit animal and Virat Kohli too in the same interaction.

Perry revealed that she was once equated with fox by someone when she was asked about her spirit animal. She also said that she once ate crocodile but she didn’t like it much, and she doesn’t recommend it to anyone either.

She was also asked about her opening partner’s choice in cricket and whether it would be Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni. Perry, who herself is a legend in contemporary women’s cricket, dodged the question and came up with a witty reply. She said she would like to send bot of them to bat and would like to watch them from the sidelines.

Perry also talked about her favourite sportsperson and how she wouldn’t be able to maintain her composure if she is in the same room as tennis great Roger Federer.

Perry was quick to point out the difference between having more time and having more money, and what she would prefer in certain situation.

RCB, which has Smriti Mandhana as captain, lost yesterday’s match to Gujarat Giants by 11 runs.  

