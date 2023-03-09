Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar

On March 9, 2022, Rahul Chahar tied the knot with his beloved Ishani Johar. While their relationship was never kept under wraps, the images of their wedding still managed to stir up the internet, leaving everyone curious about the identity of the beautiful bride.

For those who may not be familiar with Rahul Chahar, he is a 23-year-old player who has represented the Indian team in 5 T20Is and an ODI. His debut for India was in a T20I against West Indies in 2019. In the upcoming IPL season, he will be playing for PBKS, having previously played for Mumbai Indians.

However, this time, it was not his cricketing prowess that brought him into the limelight. Instead, it was his marriage to the lovely Ishani that captured everyone's attention. So, who is Ishani, Rahul Chahar's wife? Let's delve a little deeper and find out more about her.