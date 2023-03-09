Search icon
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ishani in a dreamy Goa wedding on March 9, 2022.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 09, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

On March 9, 2022, Rahul Chahar tied the knot with his beloved Ishani Johar. While their relationship was never kept under wraps, the images of their wedding still managed to stir up the internet, leaving everyone curious about the identity of the beautiful bride.

For those who may not be familiar with Rahul Chahar, he is a 23-year-old player who has represented the Indian team in 5 T20Is and an ODI. His debut for India was in a T20I against West Indies in 2019. In the upcoming IPL season, he will be playing for PBKS, having previously played for Mumbai Indians.

However, this time, it was not his cricketing prowess that brought him into the limelight. Instead, it was his marriage to the lovely Ishani that captured everyone's attention. So, who is Ishani, Rahul Chahar's wife? Let's delve a little deeper and find out more about her.

1. Who is Ishani, Rahul Chahar's wife?

Who is Ishani, Rahul Chahar's wife?
1/5

Ishani, a professional fashion designer, completed the majority of her schooling in Jaipur and Delhi before pursuing her college education at Rajasthan University. Currently, she is based out of Bengaluru, where she has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry.

2. Rahul and Ishani love affair

Rahul and Ishani love affair
2/5

Rahul has expressed his deep affection for his wife, Ishani, on numerous occasions. He has shared delightful snapshots of their life together, showcasing their love and devotion.

3. Ishani loves to travel

Ishani loves to travel
3/5

Ishani has a deep passion for exploring new destinations and frequently embarks on adventures with her beloved partner. Her favorite retreats are the serene and picturesque beaches.

4. Relationship

Relationship
4/5

In 2019, Rahul Chahar, the cousin of Chennai Super Kings' paceman Deepak Chahar, announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Ishani. This news was met with excitement and congratulations from fans and well-wishers alike. 

5. Marriage

Marriage
5/5

Rahul Chahar and his fiancee Ishani Johar exchanged vows in a breathtaking destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022, just before the start of IPL 2022. The couple's nuptials were a beautiful celebration of their love, surrounded by the stunning scenery of the coastal paradise.

