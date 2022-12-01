Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E: How Spain, Germany, Costa Rica, Japan can qualify for round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualification scenarios explained: What Spain, Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan need to do to qualify for the round of 16.

After the first 8 teams of FIFA World Cup 2022 were confirmed that reached the round of 16, four more teams will join the likes of England, France, Brazil etc in the knockouts. Japan will lock horns with Spain in Group E on Friday, whereas Germany will take on Costa Rica. 

Before the FIFA World Cup began, Group E was dubbed as the 'group of death' by many, and it has indeed played out just like that given the fact that all four teams remain in contention to reach the knockout round ahead of the final matchday. 

Germany were beaten by Japan, who then lost to Costa Rica, while Spain had already hammered Costa Rica 7-0 earlier in the group. All of this showed the unpredictability of Group E, and with the final round of fixtures yet to be played, and qualification for round 16 at stake, expect two mouthwatering games. 

As it stands, Spain are at the top of Group E, with 4 points, Japan are second with 3 points, they are level on points with Costa Rica, but the Japanese team has a superior goal difference, whereas Germany are bottom with just one point.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualification scenarios explained

Spain: The 2010 World Cup champs have a relatively simple equation to reach the next round. They need to beat Japan, and that will confirm a top-place finish for Spain in Group E, however, even a draw should be enough to qualify, if Germany beat Costa Rica in the other match. A defeat at the hands of Japan could complicate matters for Luis Enrique's side, who will then hope for a helping hand from Germany, and given their superior goal difference, Spain will go through, despite being level with the Germans. 

Japan: Japan need to ensure that they beat Spain to confirm their place in the next round, however, if the match between Germany and Costa Rica ends in a draw, then also the Asian side will go through, given their superior goal difference. A draw against Spain would thus do no harm to their chances of progression, as long as the other Group E match ends in a draw. A loss against Spain would see Japan eliminated, thus, they will be hoping for a victory and nothing less. 

Costa Rica: The harrowing loss to Spain earlier in the tournament has dented Costa Rica's goal difference. They need to beat Germany on the final matchday to stay alive in the tournament, whereas, they would also hope that Spain can beat Japan to confirm their progress. However, if Costa Rica drop points, be it through a draw against the Germans, or a defeat, then they would be eliminated. 

Germany: After two disappointing results earlier in the group, Germany need a major helping hand from Spain, who must beat Japan, while Hansi Flick's side need to beat Costa Rica to reach the round of 16. If Germany play out a draw, or if they lose to Costa Rica, then the 2014 World Cup champs are eliminated. 

