How Ronaldo's Portugal can face Messi's Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2022?

File Photo

The FIFA World Cup 2022 group stage has reached its conclusion, with four teams from Groups A and B, including the Netherlands, Senegal, England, and the United States, already qualifying for the Round of 16. Fans all over the world, though, are hoping for a match between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Qatar World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal has already confirmed their place in the Round of 16 with two wins in two games and will face South Korea in their final group match to determine Group H rankings. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring against Ghana, and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scored twice against Uruguay.

Argentina suffered a 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game, but rebounded to defeat Mexico 2-0 in the second. Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez scored the game-winning goal against Mexico.

Portugal leads Group H with six points and a three-goal differential, while Argentina is second in Group C with three points and a one-goal differential. Given the nature of the knockout stages draw, Portugal and Argentina could meet in either the semifinal or final of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Portugal can face Argentina in the semifinals based on their current group standings. If Portugal and Argentina finish first and second in their respective groups, Ronaldo and Messi might meet in the final.

If Portugal and Argentina finish second and third in their respective Groups H and C, the teams will play in the final. If one of the two teams tops the group and the other finishes second, they will play off in the semifinals.

Portugal will face South Korea in their last group stage fixture on Friday, December 2.

