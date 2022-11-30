Search icon
Cristiano Ronaldo offered €200 million per year deal until 2025 by Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Former Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has received a staggering proposal worth €200 million per year until 2025 from Al Nassr.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Ronaldo has received an eye-watering sum to play for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had his contract terminated by mutual agreement with Manchester United but the Portuguese skipper has landed a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. If Ronaldo does plan to join the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, he will rake in a reported €200 million per year until 2025. 

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr have submitted a proposal to Ronaldo which could see him become one of the highest-paid players in the world, if not already. 

After having his contract terminated, Ronaldo has become a free agent and he will be able to sign with any club in January. For now, he remains focused on Portugal, but the 37-year-old has landed a massive pay hike. 

Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, slamming Manchester United, the manager Erik Ten Hag, and many players of past and present. It proved to be the final nail in the coffin as United terminated Ronaldo's contract, freeing him to move on with other clubs. 

"Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from Al Nassr, confirmed. Almost €200m per season until 2025. But … big part is sponsor deals, so it’s not clear yet if image rights can be agreed. Nothing done/signed or decided. Cristiano, focused on World Cup," wrote Romano on Twitter, confirming the proposal. 

For the unversed, Al Nassr are one of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia, and they already have a renowned goalie in David Ospina, who played for Arsenal previously.

Ronaldo was reported to be eager to move away from United after they missed out on Champions League football, however, due to a lack of offers from other clubs, he ended up staying put at Old Trafford, but didn't play too many games and had been on the periphery under Ten Hag. 

