Costa Rica vs Germany Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CRC vs GER FIFA World Cup 2022, match 44

Check out all the details and fantasy XI updates for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 game between Costa Rica vs Germany in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

Costa Rica vs Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022

On Friday, Germany will face Costa Rica in a must-win game. With a late goal against Spain, Hansi Flick's team saved their World Cup campaign. 

The 2014 winners now have a fantastic opportunity to pull off a stunning turnaround in the group stage. Germany may advance to the round of 16 if they overcome Costa Rica and Spain defeats Japan.

The Germans will be the favourites versus Costa Rica. Los Ticos, on the other hand, upset a buoyant Japan 1-0 in their last match and will have their own last-16 dreams. Germany was boosted by the return of Leroy Sane, who had been out with a knee injury. Sane is likely to start for Germany, which means Ilkay Gundogan will take on a larger role.

Suarez would have preferred to choose an unchanged lineup for Costa Rica's last group game, but center-back Francisco Calvo received his second booking of the tournament against Japan and will serve a suspension here.

In the waning moments of that game, twenty-one-year-old Daniel Chacon bolstered the backline, but the experience of Juan Pablo Vargas may be favoured from the start against the Germans in a five-man backline.

Match Details

Costa Rica vs Germany

Date: 2nd December 2022 

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Costa Rica vs Germany- Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas 

Defenders: Bryan Oviedo, Antonio Rudiger, Niklas Sule, David Raum 

Midfielders: Celso Borges, Thomas Muller (Vice-Captain), Jamal Musiala (Captain), Joshua Kimmich 

Strikers: Joel Campbell, Serge Gnabry

Costa Rica vs Germany- My Dream11 team

Neuer, Oviedo, Rudiger, Raum, Gundogan (C), Kimmich, Musiala (VC), Fuller, Campbell, Contreras, Fulkrug 

