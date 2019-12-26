Everton vs Burnley, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of his first match as Everton boss when they welcome Burnley to Goodison Park.

The Italian was in the stands for Saturday's draw with Arsenal but will be looking for a victory against Burnley.

When and where to watch Everton vs Burnley

Where and when is the Everton vs Burnley Premier League match being played?

The Everton vs Burnley, Premier League match will be played on December 26, 2019, at Goodison Park.

What time does the Everton vs Burnley, Premier League match begin?

The Everton vs Burnley match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where to watch Everton vs Burnley, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Everton vs Burnley live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Everton vs Burnley​ live streaming?

The Everton vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Everton vs Burnley: Predicted Starting XIs

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sigurdsson, Davies, Delph; Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.