DNA Verified: Dua Lipa to perform at closing ceremony of ODI World Cup 2023? Here's the truth

Headlines

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Make an efficient space savings storage bags

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

8 sugar free Indian desserts to enjoy without any guilt

Superfoods that act as natural laxatives

Which bird lays the largest eggs?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

HomeSports

Sports

DNA Verified: Dua Lipa to perform at closing ceremony of ODI World Cup 2023? Here's the truth

The final match between Team India and Australia is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ODI World Cup is nearing its end, with the final match set to take place on November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting the decisive match between Australia and India, and there are even rumors of a star-studded event at the closing ceremony.

In addition to attending, celebrities are expected to perform at the finale. Recent speculations suggest that Dua Lipa may provide a performance during the closing ceremony. This speculation began after an AskDua interaction on social media.

The final match between Team India and Australia is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Fans are filled with excitement and anticipation, especially due to another rumor.

There have been numerous rumors circulating that Hollywood pop sensation Dua Lipa may perform at the closing ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023. These rumors started on November 15, when the singer had a virtual conversation with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kane Williamson. During their conversation, Gill asked Lipa about the songs she would play during the World Cup's opening and closing events.

Dua Lipa not performing in the closing ceremony?

However, much to everyone's surprise, the pop star will not perform in the closing ceremony before the final. This turned out to be false information, and the disappointment was clearly expressed through social media. Nevertheless, there is still a possibility of other popular artists gracing the closing ceremony.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that the Indian Air Force might present a live air show for the audience. The Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) announced that just ten minutes before the championship game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera region, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will captivate spectators. In a statement, the PRO confirmed that air show rehearsals will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Best deals on wall mirror, get up to 68% off

NPCI new guideline: Your UPI IDs will be deactivated soon if you haven't done this; know all details here

World Cup 2023: Man orders 240 incense sticks on Swiggy to 'manifest' India's win

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE