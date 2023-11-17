DNA Verified: Dua Lipa to perform at closing ceremony of ODI World Cup 2023? Here's the truth

The final match between Team India and Australia is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The ODI World Cup is nearing its end, with the final match set to take place on November 19 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting the decisive match between Australia and India, and there are even rumors of a star-studded event at the closing ceremony.

In addition to attending, celebrities are expected to perform at the finale. Recent speculations suggest that Dua Lipa may provide a performance during the closing ceremony. This speculation began after an AskDua interaction on social media.

There have been numerous rumors circulating that Hollywood pop sensation Dua Lipa may perform at the closing ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023. These rumors started on November 15, when the singer had a virtual conversation with Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Kane Williamson. During their conversation, Gill asked Lipa about the songs she would play during the World Cup's opening and closing events.

Dua Lipa not performing in the closing ceremony?

However, much to everyone's surprise, the pop star will not perform in the closing ceremony before the final. This turned out to be false information, and the disappointment was clearly expressed through social media. Nevertheless, there is still a possibility of other popular artists gracing the closing ceremony.

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that the Indian Air Force might present a live air show for the audience. The Gujarat Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) announced that just ten minutes before the championship game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera region, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will captivate spectators. In a statement, the PRO confirmed that air show rehearsals will be held on Friday and Saturday.