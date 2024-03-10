DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run

Twitter
Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 11:03 PM IST

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

