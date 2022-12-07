Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes aim at Fernando Santos for dropping him against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by Portugal coach Fernando Santos on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend takes aim at Fernando Santos for dropping him against Switzerland
The decision to drop Ronaldo didn’t go down well with his girlfriend.

On Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal faced Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.  To everyone's surprise, Portugal boss Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo for this crucial encounter. The 37-year-old was not named to the starting lineup, and Gancalo Ramos was given his first start in his place. 

The 21-year-old delivered by scoring a hat-trick in his team's 6-1 victory over the Swiss at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Ronaldo, who did not start a game for Portugal in a major tournament for the first time since 2008, came off the bench in the 73rd minute but had little influence. He once found the back of the net, but the goal was disallowed owing to an offside call in the buildup.

After the game, Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, shared a picture on Instagram in which she slammed Portugal coach Fernando Santos for benching him.

"Portugal, congratulations. All goals were placed on you as the 11 players performed the national anthem. It's too bad he didn't get to see the best player in the world for 90 minutes. Fans are still claiming you and yelling your name. I pray to God and your wonderful buddy Fernando to hold hands and keep us buzzing for one more night," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

After the Round of 16 encounter, Portugal's manager spoke about his choice to rest Ronaldo for the crucial knockout match, saying it was "strategic and nothing more."

"Cristiano and Ramos are different players. There is no problem with the captain of the national team," Santos said.

With the victory over Switzerland, Portugal advanced to the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2006. They will play Morocco in their next match on Saturday (December 10).

READ| Why Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Portugal's playing XI against Switzerland

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.