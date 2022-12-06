Why Cristiano Ronaldo was not included in Portugal's playing XI against Switzerland

Ronaldo left on the bench for Portugal's round of 16 tie against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo has hogged the limelight again, the man has a penchant for that, but this time, he won't be too happy with the news that the 37-year-old was left on the bench for the round of 16 clash against Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Ronaldo has already netted twice against Switzerland earlier in 2022, however, Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos was not to happy with Ronaldo's behaviour after he was subbed off in the previous match against South Korea.

The former Manchester United forward has already been subbed off in all of the previous games, however, he will have to start from the bench in the round-of-16 knockout game due to his own antics.

In his pre-match press conference against Switzerland, Santos made it clear that he was not happy at all with how Ronaldo reacted to being subbed off against South Korea after 65 minutes.

It is the first time since 2008 that Ronaldo is missing a major international game for Portugal.

The 37-year-old was replaced by Goncalo Ramos, as much it looks like a decision taken by Fernando Santos to give Ronaldo a lesson perhaps. it could also be a tactical call as the Portuguese coach opted to bench Joao Cancelo as well, choosing to go with Diogo Dalot instead.

The experience of Cancelo and Ronaldo would be key, thus, leaving such important figures on the bench certainly has to be a tactical call from Santos.