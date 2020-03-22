Coronavirus: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, his girlfriend and former Italy captain Paolo Maldini test positive

Argentine international and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, his girlfriend and former Italy captain Paolo Maldini have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a message on Instagram, Dybala confirmed that he and his girlfriend Oriana have tested positive and is currently self-isolating at home. Dybala becomes the third Juventus player to get positively tested with Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani being the other two.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala posted on social media. Dybala also announced that he and his girlfriend are in "perfect conditions" and thanks his fans for their messages.

AC Milan technical director Maldini and his son Daniel have also tested positive and a club statement said they "are well".

The club added that Daniel Maldini, 18, had been training with the AC Milan first team and that he and his father, 51, had spent two weeks in self-isolation at home and would remain in quarantine "until clinically recovered".

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all domestic sporting activity in Italy has been suspended until at least April 3.