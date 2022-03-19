Champions League 2022, quarter-final draw: Check out which teams Liverpool, Chelsea and others will face

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with holders Chelsea set to meet 13-time winners Real Madrid.

The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals will be held on April 5 and 6, with the return legs taking place a week later.

Premier League side Liverpool will have to get past Benfica in QFs. Elsewhere in the last eight, Manchester City will take on Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have been handed a showdown with Villarreal.

The draw for the semi-finals have also taken place.

The winners of Chelsea's meeting with Real Madrid will face either Atletico or Man City in the last four - meaning that there could be a derby at that stage or a repeat of last season's final.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool or Benfica will take on Villarreal or Bayern. The final of the UEFA Champions League will happen at Stade de France on May 28.

Undoubtedly, the highlight of the draw was the fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid. The two teams have faced each other five times, and surprisingly, the Blues have never lost to Los Blancos in the Champions League till date.

Most recently, they played each other in last season's semifinals, wherein Chelsea emerged victorious 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, the stars are aligning perfectly for another historic clash between Liverpool and Bayern, in the semifinal, if they can beat Benfica and Villarreal respectively.

Should Chelsea beat Real Madrid, and if Manchester City can overcome Atletico Madrid then fans could get to witness an all-English semifinal, and that could be the case for the final as well if Liverpool can march all the way to the summit clash.

