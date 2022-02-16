Champions League 2022: Manchester City run riot against Sporting CP, score FIVE goals for third time this season

Manchester City scored five for the third time in this season's UEFA Champions League to beat Sporting CP in their last 16 tie on Tuesday. In Lisbon, goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva (2), Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped Manchester City to a convincing first-leg win away to Sporting in their round of 16 ties.

Riyad Mahrez grabbed the opener in the Champions League, an effort which was initially ruled out for offside before being overturned by VAR before Bernardo Silva crashed a shot in off the crossbar.

Phil Foden prodded in a third and Silva struck again before the break as City took a stranglehold on the tie with less than a quarter of it played.

Raheem Sterling curled in the fifth - the pick of the goals - just before the hour to give his side a big advantage ahead of next month`s second leg.

On the other side, Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of brilliance deep into added time to give Paris Saint-Germain FC a slender lead against Real Madrid.