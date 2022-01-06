Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs JAI in PKL 2021-22

Match number 37 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Thursday will see Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bengaluru Bulls are looking like one of the early contenders for the title this season, such have been their displays this campaign. They're currently sitting pretty in second place on the points tally with 23 points to their credit. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have had a tumultuous season so far.

The franchise owned by Abhishek Bachchan is currently languishing in 10th place on the standings with only 12 points from 5 matches. Tonight's match could be a David vs Goliath affair, however, in the Pro Kabaddi League, any team can beat any opponent on a given day. One thing is certain though that Jaipur Pink Panthers surely need to pick up wins from now on before it gets too late.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Mohit Sehrawat, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Chandran Ranjit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Shaul Kumar, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Singh/Amit, Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Naveen

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Bharat, Saurabh Mandal, Aman, Shaul Kumar, Deepak Singh

Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on January 06, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.