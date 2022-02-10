Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BEN vs DEL in PKL 2022

Match number 106th of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will feature three-time defending champions Bengal Warriors and last season's finalists Daband Delhi. It hasn't gone per plans for Bengal Warriors this season as they are currently languishing in 10th place in the league table.

Bengal Warriors have 44 points in 18 matches, of which they have won only seven games. On the other hand, high flyers Dabang Delhi are in third place with 57 points in 17 games, including nine wins.

The onus will be on Bengal Warriors who are in dire need of points to take the game to Dabang Delhi tonight.

BEN vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi match today.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: Predicted Lineups

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit Banne, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit/Sukesh Hegde

Dabang Delhi: Naveen, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: My Dream11 Team

Ran Singh, Joginder Narwal, Krishan, Manjeet Chhillar(VC), Vijay, Maninder Singh(c), Ashu Malik

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: Match details

The match will be played on February 10, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.