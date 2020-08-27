Barcelona making every effort to ensure Lionel Messi stays: Club technical secretary
Lionel Messi has thrown the footballing world into a tizzy by announcing that he is activating a release clause which will ensure his departure from FC Barcelona after being associated with the club ever since the age of 13. The move comes after FC Barcelona endured a torrid year, by not winning the La Liga and getting hammered 2-8 by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League.
Lionel Messi's two-decade long association with FC Barcelona could come to an end as the situation in the club with regards to the president Josep Maria Bartomeu deteriorates. , Twitter
Lionel Messi’s two-decade association with FC Barcelona is under threat after reports emerged that the world’s best footballer and record six-time Ballon D’Or winner is going to activate a release clause which will end his association that began at the age of 13. Hearing the new, fans gathered at Camp Nou to express their displeasure with the club for their role in his decision. Messi has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer. After the news broke out regarding Messi’s desire to depart from the club, fans marched to the Camp Nou to voice their frustration with the club for their role in his decision. The fans gathered at the club’s home stadium also chanted "Messi stay" and "Bartomeu resign".
Now, Ramon Planes, the technical secretary of FC Barcelona has said all efforts are being made to ensure Lionel Messi stays in Barcelona. “I am an optimist. We need experienced players, like Leo Messi, as well as players for the team’s future. We are putting every effort into ensuring that the relationship between Barca and Messi will continue. We are working internally to convince Leo,” Planes said.
Total chaos
According to several reports, Messi has not even undergone COVID-19 testing which is mandatory for every player to start training. There is speculation that Messi wanted to invoke the clause on May 31 itself when the normal La Liga season ended. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic throwing football out of gear as well as the situation regarding transfers and contracts, Messi’s decision might not go down well with the FC Barcelona board members who are exploring the legality of the issue.
Messi has conveyed his message to Barcelona that he no longer wants to stay with the club. The 33-year-old has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer. The head coach Quique Setien has already been sacked by the club. Ronald Koeman has been appointed as the new coach of Barcelona
However, the situation in the club has deteriorated with a vote of no confidence being filed against the president Josep Maria Bartomeu. The battle lines have been drawn. Messi will stay only if Bartomeu resigns but if Bartomeu stays, then it will be the end of the road for Messi and his Barcelona tenure.