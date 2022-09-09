Asia Cup 2022: Cricket fraternity reacts as Bhuvneshwar’s 5-wicket haul powers India to 101 runs win over Afghanistan

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

On Thursday, Team India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs in their final Asia Cup 2022 Super-4 match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When asked to bat first, India rode former captain Virat Kohli's maiden T20I ton (122* off 61 balls) to post a mammoth 212/2 total.

Afghanistan just did not show up, and who can blame them? They had just finished a mentally and physically exhausting match against Pakistan and now face an Indian squad looking to conclude the campaign on a positive note.

Afghanistan were never in the game except for the first 2-3 overs when Rahul and Kohli took their time getting in.

The Indian openers put on a century-plus stand to lay the foundation for a big total, Kohli came into his own and broke his century drought with number 71, and Bhuvi blew the top order away with his excellent bowling, recording his career-best T20I numbers.

The chase was gone in the seventh over, but Ibrahim Zadran and the lower order stayed to bat out the 20 overs and give the final score some respectability.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a lot of praise on Twitter for his fantastic bowling performance.

Here are the reactions:

Insane bowling by @BhuviOfficial! Congratulations on taking 5 remarkable wickets, giving only 4 runs in 4 overs. Cheers to you!#BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvsAFG #RPSwing pic.twitter.com/Zpc7cEVOl3 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 8, 2022

Some top class bowling from @BhuviOfficial to get his fifer. Bowled as lethal as it can get!

Many positives for #TeamIndia from this match. Good win boys, let's move ahead with this energy! #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/ccRVFl93GU September 8, 2022

Bhuvi in full swing is always a delight to watch #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 8, 2022

When the questions arise you answer them by your performance. And this performance by Bhuvi bhai will go a long way. One of the best T20I spell by a fast bowler ever. @BhuviOfficial #swingking — Siddharthh Kaul (@iamsidkaul) September 8, 2022

Pehle VK phir BK. #INDvsAFG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 8, 2022

5-4



SUNRISER of the day — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 8, 2022

Very pleased to see #bhuvi having a great time with the ball. Not many can swing it like him #INDvsAFG — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 8, 2022

When was the last time a 5 for 4 in a T20 match wasn't guaranteed a player of the match award!! September 8, 2022

