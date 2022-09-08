'When I spoke to him yesterday..': AB de Villiers reveals his chat with Virat Kohli, praises his 'friend'

AB de Villiers came up with a heartfelt tweet for Virat Kohli

Even though India's final Asia Cup 2022 match, against Afghanistan proved to be a dead-rubber however, Virat Kohli notched his 71st career century to make it a special fixture for himself, and Team India fans. The 33-year-old had last scored a century back in November 2019, but he ended a wait of 1021 days to raise his bat in jubilation.

As soon as Kohli notched the milestone, his first maiden century in T20Is, it sent social media into a frenzy. Wishes started pouring in from all corners for the talismanic batter on his sensational achievement, however, Kohli's ex-RCB teammate AB de Villiers' tweet was the one that caught fans' attention.

The two share a lovely bond, and on many occasions, their bromance has melted the hearts of Indian and South African fans. The former Proteas skipper took to Twitter to not just celebrated his 'friend' De Villiers also revealed that he had a chat with Kohli, a day before he brought up his 71st century.

"@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight," read the former RCB stalwart's tweet. He further wrote, "When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing, Well played my friend,"

