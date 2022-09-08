Search icon
'When I spoke to him yesterday..': AB de Villiers reveals his chat with Virat Kohli, praises his 'friend'

Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate and long time friend AB de Villiers revealed he had a chat with Kohli a day before he smashed his 71st century.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

AB de Villiers came up with a heartfelt tweet for Virat Kohli

Even though India's final Asia Cup 2022 match, against Afghanistan proved to be a dead-rubber however, Virat Kohli notched his 71st career century to make it a special fixture for himself, and Team India fans. The 33-year-old had last scored a century back in November 2019, but he ended a wait of 1021 days to raise his bat in jubilation. 

As soon as Kohli notched the milestone, his first maiden century in T20Is, it sent social media into a frenzy. Wishes started pouring in from all corners for the talismanic batter on his sensational achievement, however, Kohli's ex-RCB teammate AB de Villiers' tweet was the one that caught fans' attention. 

The two share a lovely bond, and on many occasions, their bromance has melted the hearts of Indian and South African fans. The former Proteas skipper took to Twitter to not just celebrated his 'friend' De Villiers also revealed that he had a chat with Kohli, a day before he brought up his 71st century. 

READ| IND vs AFG: Why Virat Kohli kissed his ring after blasting 122 not out against Afghanistan?

"@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight," read the former RCB stalwart's tweet. He further wrote, "When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing, Well played my friend,"

More to follow...

