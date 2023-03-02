Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: Internet users share mesmerising photos of stunning cosmic event on Twitter

The perfect alignment of Jupiter and Venus with the moon on March 1 and 2 was a breathtaking cosmic event. Over the past few weeks, the moon, Jupiter, and Venus, two bright planets in the sky, have formed a stunning trio. The amazing celestial event took place on March 1 and 2, just after sunset.
Everyone on earth was able to pay attention to the celestial event, which only occurs once every 13 months. This trifecta was photographed, and interesting pictures were posted on Twitter. Here are some of the most captivating photos shared by internet users.
Last night's Conjunction between Jupiter (left) and Venus (right). Tonight their positions will be reversed.
A na niebie wygląda to dzisiaj tak:#Kraków
2 III 2023 godz. 18:08
5/ pic.twitter.com/FAS6biV4P1 — Las Wolski i okolice (@LasWolski) March 2, 2023
Jupiter-Venus conjunction from Siesta Key Beach last evening.
Jeszcze dziś widać koniunkcję Jowisza i Wenus
Finally got my luck to join Venus and Jupiter conjunction group this evening.
The western sky aglow with Jupiter and Venus conjunction. A rare phenomenon which is more beautiful to watch with naked eyes than through the lenses. 02.03.2023
02.03.2023 pic.twitter.com/yrKMAtkYXr — Adarsh (@Adarsh22349959) March 2, 2023