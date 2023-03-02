Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeScience
topStoriesenglish

Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: Internet users share mesmerising photos of stunning cosmic event on Twitter

Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: Twitteratti shares the most mesmerising photos capturing the stunning celestial event on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: Internet users share mesmerising photos of stunning cosmic event on Twitter
Venus-Jupiter conjunction 2023: Internet users share mesmerising photos of stunning cosmic event on Twitter

The perfect alignment of Jupiter and Venus with the moon on March 1 and 2 was a breathtaking cosmic event. Over the past few weeks, the moon, Jupiter, and Venus, two bright planets in the sky, have formed a stunning trio. The amazing celestial event took place on March 1 and 2, just after sunset.

Everyone on earth was able to pay attention to the celestial event, which only occurs once every 13 months. This trifecta was photographed, and interesting pictures were posted on Twitter. Here are some of the most captivating photos shared by internet users.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.