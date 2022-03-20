Massive asteroid larger than the pyramids heads closest to Earth this week

The universe is an amalgamation of mysterious rocks. Some of these are hazardous objects, others are not so dangerous. However, NASA also keeps us up to date about what is happening around our planet. The space agency has issued a warning about another giant rock fast approaching the Earth in the coming week.

The giant meteorite which is estimated to move quite close to Earth soon has been dubbed the ‘Monster Planet Killer’. This giant meteorite, named as 2013 BO76, has the power to destroy the whole Earth if it touches any part of the planet.

Based on scientists, the huge meteorite is likely to pass close to Earth’s orbit on March 24. While scientists’ predictions announce no possible damage to Earth this time, they will remain vigilant. This is because the gravity of Earth can lead to a collision.

The meteorite was spotted first almost nine years ago on January 17, 2013. At that time, NASA issued warnings for the 2013 BO76, which was photographed on March 7, 2013. It was said to be nearly 15 million miles from Earth.

The meteorite that is expected to come near Earth on March 24 is about 500 to 600 feet.

According to scientists at NASA, the meteorite will be closest to Earth on March 24, making it only three miles distant from our home planet. Considering the potential destruction, NASA scientists are consistently monitoring the meteorite.

In case you want to see this meteor, you can see it online at the Virtual Telescope Project at 10 pm on March 24.

Greatest threat to Earth

While it is common for asteroids to move close to the Earth, one asteroid is currently presenting the greatest threat. An asteroid, named ‘Bennu’, is expected to pass close to Earth in the coming couple of centuries. As per scientists, the asteroid might make its closest approach on September 24, 2182. At that time it will have about 1-in-2700 chance of hitting our home planet.