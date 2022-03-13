Massive asteroid crashes into Earth as 3 more whizz past at tremendous speed – All you need to know

We all know that an asteroid colliding with the Earth’s surface has the potential to wipe out a major chunk of the planet’s population. In a chilling incident, an asteroid made contact with Earth while three other asteroids zoomed past the planet.

On March 12, four asteroids were scheduled to zoom past the Earth at a close distance, but one of the 4 actually ended up colliding with the planet. This means that the Earth just had a very close call when it comes to mass extinction due to an asteroid.

The asteroid which crashed into Earth on March 11 was actually expected to whizz past the planet, similar to the other three. The asteroid was supposed to move past the Earth at a close radius of 2,890 kms but due to the gravitational pull of the planet, it changed course and crashed with the Earth.

The asteroid, when it made contact with the Earth, crashed in Greenland, and thankfully did not cause any casualties or destruction. Though no major problems were caused, this showed us how at any moment, an object from space can crash into our planet and end life as we know it.

The four asteroids that whizzed past our planet were being observed by the NASA Propulsion Jet Laboratory. NASA had observed that the threat levels remained low for three out of the four asteroids, while the asteroid named 2022 EB5 was a potential risk due to its close distance from the Earth.

Among the four asteroids, NASA observed several giants which could have caused massive destruction if they had come in contact with the Earth. 2022 EB5 ended up hitting Greenland in the early hours of March 12, causing very little damage.

Due to its size and isolated location, the 2022 EB5 did not pose any threat to the planet, though scientists are looking for any residual matter after the impact of the asteroid, to study the rock and know more about outer space.