First solar eclipse of 2022 on April 30: Know where, how to watch partial Surya Grahan

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced the date and time of the first solar eclipse in 2022. According to the space agency, the first partial surya grahan of the year will take place on the last day of April.

NASA has said that the partial solar eclipse, which will be the first of this year, will be visible on April 30 from several parts of the world. The US space agency has notified that the eclipse will be visible from southern South America, Antarctica, and the Southern and Pacific Oceans on April 30.

In an official release, NASA said, “As it sets in the west on the evening of April 30, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed for those with clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru and a small part of southwestern Brazil.”

According to the Indian timings of the surya garan, the partial solar will begin at 12:15 pm on April 30 and will last till 4:07 am on May 1. This will be the first solar eclipse of 2022.

Many are wondering if the solar eclipse will be visible from India or not. It must be noted that the partial surya grahan will not be visible from India this time. For space enthusiasts, the solar eclipse will be telecasted on several online portals and websites.

NASA will be running a live telecast of the solar eclipse on April 30, 2022, through their social media channels. It can also be live-streamed through NASA’s YouTube channel. There are several do’s and don’t’s to be kept in mind while watching the solar eclipse.

According to several practices followed in Indian households, people often refrain from consuming food during the surya graham. Many people also refrain from using sharp objects during the period of a solar eclipse.

Further, it is always advised to not look at an eclipse through the naked eye. Usually, people look at the eclipse through the lens of a camera or binoculars. People also use box projectors and telescopes to watch a solar eclipse.

