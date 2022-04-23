Solar Eclipse 2022 on April 30: Check time and visibility

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth.

The first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2022 is set to take place on April 30. This will be the first of the two partial solar eclipses in 2022.

People in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will have a chance to witness a partial eclipse of the Sun just before and during sunset.