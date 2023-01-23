Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review: Lightweight contender

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for lightweight, easy to carry and performance oriented laptops has recorded a significant surge. To cater that audience Lenovo launched a laptop under its Yoga range called the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop. As the name suggests, the laptop features a super-light carbon fibre body but it does not affect the performance of the laptop. We got a chance to use the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop and here’s what we think of it.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review: Design

Speaking of the design, Lenovo has done a pretty decent job with the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop. Unlike other things that come to your mind when speaking of Carbon Fibre, Lenovo Yogo Slim 7i Carbon gets a unique ‘Moon White’ Carbon Fibre finish that gives it a very premium look. With the specs that it offers, the 14.7 mm slim laptop is one of the lightest models available in the market with just 984 grams.



The flap of the device gets an interesting matte finish. The top half of the flap gets a glossy metallic YOGA branding and the Lenovo logo is placed on the bottom right. At the bottom the device gets a few grips, speakers and grille for the fan. Coming to the ports, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and one Thunderbolt 4 port. A USB-C 4-in-1 hub comes bundled with the laptop which is quite useful. The device features a privacy switch that turns off the mic and camera in case there are any spyware apps and software in the system.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review: Display

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop features a 13.3-inch QHD IPS display with 2560x1600 pixel resolution. The screen gets 100% sRGB colour space and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The laptop offers a 16:9 aspect ratio. The display of the laptop is surrounded by thin bezels and the front camera is well hidden at the top edge of the laptop.The display works quite well when it comes to day to day usage and also while streaming movies. The screen on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon offers accurate colour contrast and sharpness.

The 90Hz refresh rate and Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics does enhance the overall viewing experience. Dolby Vision certification, anti-glare, anti-fingerprint panel add cherry on the top.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review: Performance

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with two storage options - 512GB SSD space and 1TB SSD space. We didn’t notice much lag while using slightly heavy apps or playing games on the laptop but there were a few hiccups while using multiple tabs on multiple browsers at a time. Other than that, the device can handle multitasking quite fine but it does heat up, after long usages.

It is worth noting that even while keeping the device cool most of the time, the cooling fan makes quite less sound and you will barely notice it working. When it comes to the audio department, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon does not fail to impress. With stereo speakers optimised by Harman and Dolby Atmos, the device managed to offer a loud and clear sound experience on loudspeaker.

The laptop also houses a 720p webcam along with two microphones that can be pretty useful for crisp video calls. The camera also offers a face recognition system. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon runs on Windows 11 operating system out of the box. It comes preloaded with Office 365 that reduces the effort of setting up the device.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review: Battery

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is backed by a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. As the laptop comes with a USB-C charging port, you do not have to carry separate chargers. The device can be charged with your phone’s charger as well. During our review, the laptop was able to scratch almost 7-8 hours of mixed usage in a single charge. We were able to charge the laptop up to 70% in under 50 minutes.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a decent laptop if you are looking for a premium laptop for everyday usage. The Carbon Fibre finish, magnesium chassis, lightweight body, vibrant display and pleasant speakers with i7 processor makes it worth the money. Although the laptop may have done better when it comes to handling multitasking and heat dissipation, the impressive design and useful features makes it a suitable choice.