Diwali gift to UP government employees, Yogi Adityanath announces DA hike, bonus for all; details

UP DA Hike: Yogi Adityanath also announced a fixed bonus to all its employees for the year 2021-2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for all UP government employees. In a late-night tweet, the Chief Minister said the DA will be increased by 4 percent.

Yogi Adityanath also announced a fixed bonus to all its employees for the year 2021-2022.

The Chief Minister said the DA has been increased to 38 percent from 34 percent earlier.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 percent to 38 percent with effect from July 1, 2022, keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/family pensioners," he tweeted in Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath also tweeted that all employees will get a bonus of Rs 6,908.

"Congratulations everyone," he added.

This comes amid a high level of inflation.

Several states have announced DA hikes.

Earlier this week, the Central government approved a DA hike of 4 percent for the employees of the Indian Railways. 

