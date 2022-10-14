Search icon
7th pay commission: Government approves Diwali bonus to railway employees after 4% DA hike

Government approves the payment of productivity-linked bonuses to railroad employees for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days of pay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Representational Image
The holiday season has already begun for Central Government employees as a result of the Centre raising their salaries and Dearness Allowance in addition to announcing Diwali bonuses for some other workers.
 
The central government hiked the dearness relief (DR) for the central government employees by 4% effective from July 1, 2022. With this, the DR increased by 4%, bringing it to 38%. In addition, the Centre this week approved paying railroad employees a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days.
 
Hiking the dearness allowance and dearness relief move of the government by 4% has effectively benefitted over 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.
 
Based on the percentage increase in the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending in June 2022, the DA and DR have been raised.
 
Productivity-linked bonuses: Diwali bonus for railroad employees
 
On October 12, the Central government approved the payment of productivity-linked bonuses to railroad employees for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days of pay. For those who work for the government, this is a Diwali treat. Employees of non-gazetted railways who are not RPF/RPSF personnel will receive the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB), which is equal to 78 days of pay, for the fiscal year 2021–2022.
 
About 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railroad employees will benefit from this move by the Railway Ministry. It has been calculated that paying railway employees for 78 days of PLB will cost Rs 1,832.09 crore.
