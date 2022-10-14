7th pay commission: Government approves Diwali bonus to railway employees after 4% DA hike

Representational Image

The holiday season has already begun for Central Government employees as a result of the Centre raising their salaries and Dearness Allowance in addition to announcing Diwali bonuses for some other workers.

The central government hiked the dearness relief (DR) for the central government employees by 4% effective from July 1, 2022. With this, the DR increased by 4%, bringing it to 38%. In addition, the Centre this week approved paying railroad employees a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days.

Hiking the dearness allowance and dearness relief move of the government by 4% has effectively benefitted over 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

Based on the percentage increase in the 12-month average of the All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending in June 2022, the DA and DR have been raised.

Productivity-linked bonuses: Diwali bonus for railroad employees

On October 12, the Central government approved the payment of productivity-linked bonuses to railroad employees for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days of pay. For those who work for the government, this is a Diwali treat. Employees of non-gazetted railways who are not RPF/RPSF personnel will receive the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB), which is equal to 78 days of pay, for the fiscal year 2021–2022.