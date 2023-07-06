Shaping the future of work: How Indian Universities should empower students for the Gig Economy?

Vikas Gupta (File Photo)

In a world where job security is no longer guaranteed, the gig economy has emerged as a disruptive force, calling on individuals to redefine their understanding of work and embrace a new era of independence.

From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the vibrant tech hubs of Bangalore, the gig economy is reshaping India's job market, empowering millions to choose when, where, and how they work. It is imperative for universities to step up and equip students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in this dynamic landscape.

I. Understanding the Gig Economy

The gig economy, characterized by short-term contracts, freelance work, and independent entrepreneurship, has also disrupted traditional employment models in India. With the rise of platforms like Ola, Zomato, and Upwork, individuals now have the freedom to determine their work arrangements. According to a recent survey, the gig workforce has the potential to increase to 2.35 crore by 2030. This emphasizes the need for universities to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the gig economy within the unique context of India.

II. Integrating Gig Economy Studies into Curricula

To prepare students for the gig economy, Indian universities should integrate gig economy studies into their curricula, by offering courses that delve into the intricacies of gig work, its impact on various industries, and strategies for success. This will help students develop a comprehensive understanding of this emerging field.

As an example, Indian business schools can introduce specialized courses like "Entrepreneurship in the Gig Economy," enabling students to identify opportunities, navigate risks, and establish sustainable freelance ventures. Through this, students can gain invaluable insights into the intricate dynamics, practical realities, and unique challenges of the gig economy within the Indian context.

III. Fostering Entrepreneurship and Practical Skill Development

In addition, Indian universities play a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and facilitating practical skill development programs.

Entrepreneurship Programs: Indian universities can establish comprehensive entrepreneurship programs which offer mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities, empowering students to navigate the gig economy with confidence. Renowned institutions like IIT Bombay have already introduced initiatives like the 'Gig Launchpad,' which successfully incubated over 50 gig-based startups in just two years. By integrating gig economy-focused programs into their curricula, universities actively prepare students to excel in this rapidly evolving landscape and contribute to India's thriving gig economy.

Emphasizing Remote Work Skills: The gig economy thrives on remote work and flexibility. Universities should focus on developing students' remote work skills, including effective communication, time management, and self-motivation. Incorporating virtual collaboration tools into the learning process can familiarize students with remote work practices.

Continuous Learning & Collaboration: As gig workers navigate through diverse projects and industries, the ability to adapt, acquire new skills, collaborate, and embrace lifelong learning becomes paramount. Universities should instil a culture of continuous learning, encouraging students to embrace a growth mindset and actively seek out opportunities for personal and professional development by integrating dynamic learning platforms and providing access to industry resources.



Moreover, universities should foster an environment that fosters teamwork, interdisciplinary projects, and networking opportunities. This enables students to leverage the collective intelligence of their peers, embrace diverse perspectives, and generate innovative solutions by nurturing collaboration skills through industry-led projects and co-working spaces.

OtherSkill Development: To thrive in the gig economy, Indian students require a diverse skill set, including digital literacy, project management, business management, collaboration with technology, financial tracking, and customer acquisition Recognizing this demand, universities must design targeted programs that equip students with the essential capabilities demanded by the gig economy.

IV. Collaboration with Industry Experts

To enhance the relevance of education, Indian universities should collaborate with industry experts, successful freelancers, and entrepreneurs to provide students with valuable insights and networking opportunities. Guest lectures, workshops, and industry-led projects serve as vital components of such partnerships.

Additionally, universities can establish alliances with gig economy platforms and companies, offering internships and apprenticeships that enable students to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, build professional networks, and gain exposure to India's gig economy ecosystem. Notably, the Indian School of Business (ISB) regularly invites successful gig workers and platform representatives, including those from Ola and Zomato, to deliver guest lectures and share their invaluable insights with students.

V. Nurturing a Growth Mindset and Adaptability

Fostering adaptability and a growth mindset is paramount for success in the gig economy, and Indian universities should prioritize cultivating these attributes among students. By emphasizing experiential learning, encouraging creativity, and instilling resilience, universities can equip students in India with the necessary skills for thriving in this dynamic landscape.

To promote adaptability, Indian universities can offer experiential learning programs such as internships, co-op placements, and project-based courses. These opportunities provide students with hands-on experiences and enable them to navigate real-world challenges. Through these experiences, students develop essential problem-solving skills, learn from failures, and adapt to new situations—an invaluable skill set within the Indian gig economy.

VI. Building a Supportive Network and Community

In the gig economy, networking and community play a significant role in career success. Indian universities should facilitate the creation of supportive networks and communities that connect students with industry professionals, successful gig workers, and fellow aspiring freelancers in India.

Organizing networking events, alumni panels, and industry mixers specific to the Indian context can foster connections and mentorship opportunities. For example, hosting a "Gig Economy Summit India" where students can interact with successful gig workers, platform representatives, and industry leaders in the Indian market can provide valuable insights and inspire career paths in the gig economy in India.

Indian universities have a crucial role in preparing students for success in the gig economy. By embracing the gig economy as a fertile learning ground, integrating specialized studies, fostering entrepreneurship, providing practical skill development, collaborating with industry experts, nurturing a growth mindset, and building supportive networks, universities shape the future workforce and contribute to India's thriving gig economy.

