SBI credit card rules changing from January 2023: Check new rates, processing fee and more (file photo)

SBI credit card rules for certain cardholders will be changed from January 2023. State Bank of India Cards and Payment Services has revised certain rules for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders.

Two rules regarding the redemption of vouchers and Reward Points will be changed in the New Year 2023, as per the State Bank of India Cards & Payment Services website.

"W.e.f. 6 Jan 2023, the Cleartrip voucher issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spend milestone should be redeemed in a single transaction only and cannot be clubbed with any other offer/ voucher. For more details," SBI Cards and Payment Services said.

Also from January 1, the rules regarding Reward Points on online spending at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK will also change.

"Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds."

Charges on EMI transactions

It may be recalled that with effect from 15 November 2022, SBI cards revised charges on EMI transactions and new charge on rent payments using credit cards.

"Charges on your credit card shall be revised/levied w.e.f. from 15 Nov’22. The processing fee on merchant EMI transactions has been revised to Rs 199 + applicable taxes from earlier Rs 99 + applicable taxes. Processing fee on rent payment transactions will be Rs 99 + applicable taxes," said the company.