Indian Railway announces 'special trains' between Patna and Bengaluru; time schedule released

Indian Railways to run special trains between Patna and Bengaluru starting December 15, 2022.

Good news for travellers between Patna and Bengaluru! The Indian Railways has announced that it will be running special trains on these routes starting from December 15, 2022. The trains will run on a regular basis, allowing passengers to travel between the two cities with greater convenience and flexibility.

The time schedule for the special trains has been released by the railways, and it includes the departure and arrival times for each train. The trains will depart from Patna at various times throughout the day and will arrive in Bengaluru at different times in the evening. This will allow passengers to choose a train that suits their schedule and travel needs.

The Indian Railways has announced the schedule for three special trains that will run between Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Train No. 03252, the Patna - Secunderabad Special Train, will depart from Patna at 14.50 hrs on December 15, 2022, and will arrive in Secunderabad at 09.00 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 05232, the Barauni - Hyderabad Special Train, will leave Barauni at 16.00 hrs on December 16, 2022, and will reach Hyderabad at 09.30 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 05227, the Muzaffarpur - Bengaluru Special Train, will depart from Muzaffarpur at 16.00 hrs on December 17, 2022, and will arrive in Bengaluru at 18.20 hrs on the third day.

The special trains will be operated by the East Central Railway and will cover a distance of approximately 1,600 kilometres. The trains will stop at various stations along the way, including Buxar, Mughal Sarai, Varanasi, Allahabad, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bhopal, and Itarsi. This will give passengers the opportunity to explore these cities and see the sights along the way.b

The trains will have a variety of classes, including AC and non-AC coaches. This will allow passengers to choose the class that best suits their budget and preferences. The trains will also have a pantry car, providing passengers with the option to purchase food and beverages on board.

The special trains are being introduced as part of the Indian Railways' efforts to increase connectivity and improve the travel experience for passengers. By providing more train options and a regular schedule, the railways hope to make it easier for passengers to travel between Patna and Bengaluru.