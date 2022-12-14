Indian Railways: Discover benefits of 'Circular Tickets' for multiple destination travel, know how to book

Circular tickets in Indian Railways are tickets that are issued to passengers who are planning to travel to multiple destinations in a circular route. These tickets are issued for a specific period of time, usually ranging from 7 to 90 days, and allow passengers to travel to multiple destinations within that time frame.

Circular tickets are often used by tourists who are planning to visit multiple destinations within a short period of time. They are also sometimes used by business travellers who need to visit multiple locations for work.

Benefits of a circular ticket:

One of the main benefits of using a circular ticket is the cost savings it offers. When compared to purchasing individual tickets for each destination, a circular ticket can be much more economical. This is especially true for long journeys or for those travelling with a group of people.

Another benefit of circular tickets is the convenience they offer. Instead of having to purchase individual tickets for each destination, passengers can simply present their circular tickets at the time of boarding and travel to their desired destinations without any additional hassle.

In addition to these benefits, circular tickets also offer passengers the flexibility to change their travel plans if needed. If a passenger decides to change their destination or travel dates, they can do so by paying a nominal fee at the time of ticket reservation.

How to book a circular ticket:

To obtain a circular ticket, passengers can visit any Indian Railways booking counter and provide the desired travel dates and destinations. The ticket will then be issued based on availability and the applicable fare.

Overall, circular tickets in Indian Railways offer a convenient and cost-effective option for those planning to travel to multiple destinations within a short period of time. They provide flexibility, convenience, and cost savings, making them a popular choice among travellers in India.