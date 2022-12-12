Search icon
Top 5 credit cards in India: A comprehensive guide to best options, their benefits

The five best credit cards in India and their benefits.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Credit cards are an essential financial tool for many people in India. They offer a convenient and secure way to make purchases and access credit. With a wide range of credit cards available, it can be difficult to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will list the five best credit cards in India and their benefits.

1. HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card:

This credit card offers a host of benefits, including unlimited lounge access, golf privileges, and discounts on dining and shopping. Cardholders also get complimentary movie tickets and up to 10,000 reward points per month.

2. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card:

This credit card offers a range of benefits, including a reward point program, fuel surcharge waiver, and discounts on dining and travel. Cardholders also get access to a 24/7 concierge service and emergency assistance.

3. SBI Card Elite:

This credit card offers a range of benefits, including up to 50% discount on dining, access to airport lounges, and discounts on fuel purchases. Cardholders also get travel insurance and a reward point program.

4. Kotak Mahindra Bank Royale Signature Credit Card:

This credit card offers a range of benefits, including unlimited lounge access, golf privileges, and discounts on dining and shopping. Cardholders also get a reward point program and a 24/7 concierge service.

5. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card:

This credit card offers a range of benefits, including a reward point program, discounts on dining and travel, and access to airport lounges. Cardholders also get a fuel surcharge waiver and a 24/7 concierge service.

In conclusion, the HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card, ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card, SBI Card Elite, Kotak Mahindra Bank Royale Signature Credit Card, and Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card are the five best credit cards in India. They offer a range of benefits, including reward point programs, discounts on dining and travel, and access to airport lounges. Choosing the right credit card can help you save money and access a range of benefits.

