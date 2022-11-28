Post Office Schemes: Know which among THESE schemes offer highest interest rates

These post office schemes pay the highest interest; find out how many days it will take for your money to double under these schemes.

Post Office Scheme: As the government assures guarantee in post office schemes, a considerable portion of the population prefers to invest in them. Here’s a list of the best saving plans under the post office scheme.

In response to the needs of its customers, Post Office offers a wide range of savings schemes. Investors gain access to various interest rates in these schemes. Here’s information on Small Savings Scheme at the Post Office through which you can earn more and get the highest interest rates.

A particularly well-liked little savings plan is the post office's Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme. You may double your money by investing in this plan in 123 months. An interest rate of 6.9 per cent is offered to investors under this scheme.

One of the well-liked post office schemes is the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme. Investors receive a 7.6 per cent interest rate under this plan. The money of investors will double in this scheme in 9.47 years.

A 5-year savings plan is the National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme of the post office. The money will double in value in 10.59 years if invested continuously in this plan. It yields a return of 6.8 per cent.

The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) is a scheme specifically created for investors over 60. You earn a 7.4 per cent return on your investment by participating in this scheme. The money will double under this scheme in 9.73 years.

Customers can receive a predetermined monthly amount by investing in the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS). Investors receive a 6.6 per cent return with this plan. The money under this plan will be doubled after 10.91 years.