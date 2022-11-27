Insurance Claim: Know where to file a complaint when you don't get the insurance claim money

Insurance Claim: Everyone purchases insurance coverage today while making financial plans. Any type of life and health insurance may be included in this policy. People frequently get insurance plans but fail to submit their claims in a timely manner. They face a lot of problems as a result. The insurance firm receives complaints from policyholders frequently, yet they are usually ignored. There is no reason to be concerned if this has also happened to you. Here are some of the procedures you can use to file a complaint in this circumstance:

Contact the Grievance Redressal Officer to file a complaint:

A Grievance Redressal Officer is essential for any insurance firm in order to address consumer complaints. If your claim is being denied, you should first file a complaint with the company's grievance redressal officer. You can file a complaint for this at the insurance company's office that is closest to you or online. It should be noted that the majority of complaints regarding the non-receipt of claims are resolved at the insurance company's level. You can file a formal complaint if you are not given a hearing here as well.

Make a complaint to IRDAI, the insurance regulating body:

India's insurance industry is governed by the IRDAI. In such a scenario, any consumer can file a complaint here in the event of any insurance-related issue. The company's complaint redressal officer is mandated by IRDAI regulations to respond to any consumer complaints within 15 days. If the customer is still unsatisfied even after this, they can file a complaint by going to the IRDAI website. In addition, you can file a complaint via the organization's official email address, complaints@irdai.gov.in. Calling its toll-free number is also an option.

You may also file a complaint with the Insurance Ombudsman:

If you are not pleased with the Company's Grievance Redressal Officer's and IRDAI's resolution, you can also file a complaint with the Insurance Ombudsman. In different regions of the nation, a total of 17 insurance ombudsmen have been chosen for this task. It should be noted that each policyholder must file a complaint with the local Insurance Ombudsman. By visiting the Lokpal office, you must fill out Forms P-II and P-III. The insurance company's office or official website can provide information on the policyholder's required locations. You then need to transmit the hard copy of your complaint to the Lokpal office by speed post after mailing your copy of the complaint.