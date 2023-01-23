PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th installment to be released soon: Check your eligibility on PM Kisan portal

Millions of farmers who have been anticipating the release of the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) will shortly receive their next payment of Rs 2,000. Although the government has not yet issued any notice, it was anticipated that the instalment will be released on January 23rd. Farmers who are qualified for the instalment can confirm their eligibility by looking up their names on the PM Kisan Portal.

The Government of India introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a central sector scheme, in 2019 with the goal of supporting the country's farmers financially. Under this scheme, the government offers small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of cultivable land an annual financial aid of Rs 6,000. Three equal payments of Rs 2,000 each are made for the financial aid.

Farmers must have finished their e-KYC and have no registration issues in order to qualify for the 13th payment. Farmers who have not finished their e-KYC have been asked by the government to do so as soon as possible to ensure they receive the payment.

Farmers who have not yet enrolled for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can do so by going to the PM Kisan Portal's official website. The portal offers comprehensive guidance on how to register, including the necessary documentsand the e-KYC procedure.

The portal offers thorough instructions on how to register, along with a list of needed documents and an explanation of the e-KYC procedure.

Also read: Aadhaar Enabled Payment System: Convenient, secure way to transfer money using only your aadhaar number

Farmers who have already signed up for the scheme should visit the PM Kisan Portal to see if their names are listed on the list of beneficiaries. To see if your name is on the list or not, use the portal's straightforward approach. Farmers can access the website and request a report on the recipient list by choosing their state, district, sub-district, block, and village.

Additionally, the government has established Common Service Centers (CSCs) all around the nation to assist farmers with the e-KYC and registration procedures. Farmers can go to these locations to finish the e-KYC procedure utilising the biometrics and OTP-based e-KYC facilities.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana's distribution of its thirteenth instalment is a crucial step toward providing farmers with financial assistance and assisting them in maintaining their way of life. The government has highlighted that in order for farmers to get the payment, they must finish their e-KYC process and verify their names are on the beneficiary list.

In order to maintain the environment and guarantee food security for future generations, the government has also underlined the significance of sustainable development and urged farmers to embrace sustainable agricultural practises. Children have also been exhorted by the government to refrain from wasting food and clothing because doing so is bad for the environment.