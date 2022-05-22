Petrol, diesel prices today - List of fuel rates in major cities after excise, VAT cuts

Photo: ANI

In a major relief from the common man, fuel prices were pulled down across the country by the Centre with a significant excise duty cut on Saturday. Following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement which included other measures like LPG subsidy, rates of petrol and diesel will come down by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.

Furthermore, some states have followed centres lead in bringing more relief with cuts in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. First Kerala announced that VAT had been reduced by Rs 2.41 per litre for petrol and Rs 1.36 litre for diesel, followed Rajasthan which cut VAT by Rs 2.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.16 per litre on diesel. More states are expected to follow centre’s queue.

Reduction in petrol price in major Indian cities (May 22, 2022)

City Earlier price per litre New price per litre after cuts New Delhi Rs 105.41 Rs 96.72 Kolkata (West Bengal) Rs 115.12 Rs 106.03 Mumbai (Maharashtra) Rs 120.51 Rs 111.35 Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Rs 110.85 Rs 102.63 Gurugram (Haryana) Rs 105.66 Rs 97.18 Noida (Uttar Pradesh) Rs 105.60 Rs 97.00 Bangalore (Karnataka) Rs 111.09 Rs 101.94 Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) Rs 112.49 Rs 103.19 Chandigarh Rs 104.74 Rs 96.20 Hyderabad (Telangana) Rs 119.49 Rs 109.66 Jaipur (Rajasthan) Rs 118.03 Rs 108.48 Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Rs 105.11 Rs 96.57 Patna (Bihar) Rs 116.75 Rs 107.24 Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Rs 117.19 Rs 107.44

Reduction in diesel price in major Indian cities (May 22, 2022)

City Earlier price per litre New price per litre after cuts New Delhi Rs 96.67 Rs 89.62 Kolkata (West Bengal) Rs 99.83 Rs 92.76 Mumbai (Maharashtra) Rs 104.77 Rs 97.28 Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Rs 100.94 Rs 94.24 Gurugram (Haryana) Rs 96.91 Rs 90.05 Noida (Uttar Pradesh) Rs 97.15 Rs 90.14 Bangalore (Karnataka) Rs 94.79 Rs 87.89 Bhubaneswar (Odisha) Rs 102.23 Rs 94.76 Chandigarh Rs 90.83 Rs 84.26 Hyderabad (Telangana) Rs 105.49 Rs 97.82 Jaipur (Rajasthan) Rs 100.92 Rs 93.72 Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Rs 96.70 Rs 89.76 Patna (Bihar) Rs 101.55 Rs 94.04 Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) Rs 103.95 Rs 96.26

