Petrol, diesel prices today - List of fuel rates in major cities after excise, VAT cuts

Centre significantly reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel, which was followed by VAT cuts by some states. More are expected to follow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Ambarish Pandey |Updated: May 22, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

In a major relief from the common man, fuel prices were pulled down across the country by the Centre with a significant excise duty cut on Saturday. Following Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement which included other measures like LPG subsidy, rates of petrol and diesel will come down by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively.

Furthermore, some states have followed centres lead in bringing more relief with cuts in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. First Kerala announced that VAT had been reduced by Rs 2.41 per litre for petrol and Rs 1.36 litre for diesel, followed Rajasthan which cut VAT by Rs 2.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 1.16 per litre on diesel. More states are expected to follow centre’s queue.

Reduction in petrol price in major Indian cities (May 22, 2022)

City

Earlier price per litre

New price per litre after cuts

New Delhi

Rs 105.41

Rs 96.72

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Rs 115.12

Rs 106.03

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Rs 120.51

Rs 111.35

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Rs 110.85

Rs 102.63

Gurugram (Haryana)

Rs 105.66

Rs 97.18

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

Rs 105.60

Rs 97.00

Bangalore (Karnataka)

Rs 111.09

Rs 101.94

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)

Rs 112.49

Rs 103.19

Chandigarh

Rs 104.74

Rs 96.20

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Rs 119.49

Rs 109.66

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Rs 118.03

Rs 108.48

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Rs 105.11

Rs 96.57

Patna (Bihar)

Rs 116.75

Rs 107.24

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Rs 117.19

Rs 107.44

 

Reduction in diesel price in major Indian cities (May 22, 2022)

City

Earlier price per litre

New price per litre after cuts

New Delhi

Rs 96.67

Rs 89.62

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Rs 99.83

Rs 92.76

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Rs 104.77

Rs 97.28

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Rs 100.94

Rs 94.24

Gurugram (Haryana)

Rs 96.91

Rs 90.05

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

Rs 97.15

Rs 90.14

Bangalore (Karnataka)

Rs 94.79

Rs 87.89

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Rs 102.23

Rs 94.76

Chandigarh

Rs 90.83

Rs 84.26

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Rs 105.49

Rs 97.82

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Rs 100.92

Rs 93.72

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Rs 96.70

Rs 89.76

Patna (Bihar)

Rs 101.55

Rs 94.04

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

Rs 103.95

Rs 96.26

 

 

