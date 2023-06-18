Petrol, Diesel becomes cheaper in UP’s Noida, Lucknow and costlier in Bihar, check latest rates

Representational Image

Oil companies in the country have updated the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have not changed in the country's capital, but fuel prices are revised in some cities. One litre of petrol in New Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Chennai, the cost of a litre of petrol is Rs 102.63 and a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. The price of petrol is Rs 106.31 and that of diesel is Rs 94.27 a litre in Mumbai, the nation's financial centre. Diesel and petrol prices in Kolkata are both unchanged at Rs 92.76 and Rs 106.03 per litre, respectively.

Petrol-diesel became cheaper and costlier in these cities:

Diesel now costs Rs 89.82 per litre and petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre in Greater Noida and Noida, respectively. Diesel is now available in Lucknow for Rs. 89.75 per litre and petrol is now available for Rs. 96.56 per litre. Diesel is now available in Ghaziabad for Rs. 89.75 per litre and petrol is now available for Rs. 96.58 per litre.

Petrol has decreased in price by 81 paise to Rs 96.52 per litre in Prayagraj, and diesel has decreased in price by 78 paise to Rs 89.73 per litre. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, gasoline costs Rs 108.48 a litre and diesel costs Rs 93.72.

Petrol prices in Patna, Bihar, have jumped by 88 paise to Rs 108.12 a litre, while diesel is now available for Rs 94.86 per litre.

How to check petrol-diesel rates:

You can check the fuel rates of your city through the message. Indian Oil customers to SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers to SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222 and HPCL customers to HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122.