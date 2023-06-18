Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Petrol, Diesel becomes cheaper in UP’s Noida, Lucknow and costlier in Bihar, check latest rates

In many cities, the price of fuel changed. In addition to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai all have steady petrol and diesel prices at the same time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Petrol, Diesel becomes cheaper in UP’s Noida, Lucknow and costlier in Bihar, check latest rates
Representational Image

Oil companies in the country have updated the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices have not changed in the country's capital, but fuel prices are revised in some cities. One litre of petrol in New Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Chennai, the cost of a litre of petrol is Rs 102.63 and a litre of diesel is Rs 89.62. The price of petrol is Rs 106.31 and that of diesel is Rs 94.27 a litre in Mumbai, the nation's financial centre. Diesel and petrol prices in Kolkata are both unchanged at Rs 92.76 and Rs 106.03 per litre, respectively.

Petrol-diesel became cheaper and costlier in these cities:
Diesel now costs Rs 89.82 per litre and petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre in Greater Noida and Noida, respectively. Diesel is now available in Lucknow for Rs. 89.75 per litre and petrol is now available for Rs. 96.56 per litre. Diesel is now available in Ghaziabad for Rs. 89.75 per litre and petrol is now available for Rs. 96.58 per litre.

Petrol has decreased in price by 81 paise to Rs 96.52 per litre in Prayagraj, and diesel has decreased in price by 78 paise to Rs 89.73 per litre. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, gasoline costs Rs 108.48 a litre and diesel costs Rs 93.72. 

Petrol prices in Patna, Bihar, have jumped by 88 paise to Rs 108.12 a litre, while diesel is now available for Rs 94.86 per litre.

How to check petrol-diesel rates:
You can check the fuel rates of your city through the message. Indian Oil customers to SMS RSP<dealer code> to 9224992249, BPCL customers to SMS <dealer code> to 9223112222 and HPCL customers to HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 729 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.