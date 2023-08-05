Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

The price of petrol and diesel has been cut in many cities of India. It also includes the areas of NCR adjacent to Delhi. Know how to check latest rates of your city.

The oil companies update the price of petrol and diesel everyday at 6am. The price is decided according to different states and cities. In several cities like Noida, Gurugram and Agra fuel has become cheaper while prices have remained stable in cities likes Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata.

Petrol is available at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 in Delhi. Whereas in Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27. Petrol is available in Kolkata at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol-diesel is available at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 a litre in Chennai.

List of cities where petrol and diesel have become cheaper:

Gurugram- Petrol is getting cheaper by 27 paise at Rs 96.77, diesel is getting cheaper by 26 paise at Rs 89.65 a litre.

Noida- Petrol is getting cheaper by 1 paise at Rs 96.64, diesel is getting cheaper by 0 paise at Rs 89.82 a litre.

Agra- Petrol gets cheaper by 25 paise at Rs 96.38, diesel by 25 paise cheaper at Rs 89.55 a litre.

List of cities where petrol and diesel have become costlier:

Jaipur- Petrol is costlier by 19 paise at Rs 108.67 a litre, diesel is costlier by 17 paise at Rs 93.89 a litre.

Ahmedabad- Petrol is costlier by 7 paise at Rs 96.49, diesel is costlier by 6 paise and is available at Rs 92.23 a litre.

How to check petrol and diesel rates of your city?

Consumers can easily check petrol and diesel prices in their cities. You just need to send an SMS. For BPCL customers, send < dealer code> to 9223112222 and for HPCL customers, send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122. On the other hand, if you are a customer of Indian Oil, then to know the rates of fuel, write RSP <dealer code> and send a message to 9224992249. After this, you will get the information about the latest rates in a few minutes.